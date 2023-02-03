Watch CBS News
Fort Worth police seek white truck involved in fatal hit-and-run

By Annie Gimbel

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run. 

truck.jpg
Do you recognize this truck? Call the Fort Worth Police Department if so.  Fort Worth Police Department

The white Chevrolet (possibly a Silverado 1500) with tinted windows struck a pedestrian on Jan. 25, killing the victim. Police said the driver never stopped to help. 

It happened at 7 p.m. as the victim was crossing Wichita St. 

Anyone with information regarding the truck is urged to call 817-392-4868.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 12:01 PM

