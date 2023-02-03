Fort Worth police seek white truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run.
The white Chevrolet (possibly a Silverado 1500) with tinted windows struck a pedestrian on Jan. 25, killing the victim. Police said the driver never stopped to help.
It happened at 7 p.m. as the victim was crossing Wichita St.
Anyone with information regarding the truck is urged to call 817-392-4868.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.