Fort Worth police seek white truck involved in fatal hit-and-run

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Do you recognize this truck? Call the Fort Worth Police Department if so. Fort Worth Police Department

The white Chevrolet (possibly a Silverado 1500) with tinted windows struck a pedestrian on Jan. 25, killing the victim. Police said the driver never stopped to help.

It happened at 7 p.m. as the victim was crossing Wichita St.

Anyone with information regarding the truck is urged to call 817-392-4868.