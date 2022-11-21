Watch CBS News
Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. 

The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. 

Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.

