Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him.
The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16.
Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.