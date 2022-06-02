Fort Worth police searching for white Toyota 4Runner involved in hit-and-run
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are asking for the public's help finding an older model white Toyota 4Runner involved in a hit-and-run on May 28.
The victim was found injured, laying in the northbound service road at 6300 South Freeway. Police said the driver of the 4Runner fled the scene without helping him.
Anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run is asked to all 817-392-4886.
