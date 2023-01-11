Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue.
A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound.
Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.
The suspects fled the scene.
The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
