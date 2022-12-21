Fort Worth police release video of officer-involved shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have released video of an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.

At approximately 11:09 p.m. Dec. 13, police responded to a burglary call at an automotive repair shop near the 2700 block of White Settlement Road.

When officers arrived, they learned a male suspect had driven away in a black Range Rover that had been left at the shop and had a gun under the driver's seat. They then put out a description of both the vehicle and the suspect, who has since been identified as 33-year-old Frank Pierce.

Twenty minutes later, nearby officers saw a vehicle that matched the description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop; However, a pursuit ensued when Pierce failed to stop.

During the pursuit, Pierce ran over several spike strips, resulting in multiple flat tires. He then attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of NW 28th Street and Chestnut Avenue before losing control and driving into a retaining wall.

Pierce then attempted to back away from the retaining wall but an officer pulled in behind him, blocking the vehicle.

Officers are seen on video giving loud commands, ordering Pierce out of the vehicle to no avail. An officer then began to break out the back window to get a better view into the vehicle.

Moments later, another officer—who was covering the driver's side of the vehicle—fired one shot and struck Pierce.

Pierce was then removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition. He has been charged with auto theft and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The officer who struck Pierce has since been placed on administrative reassignment while an investigation into the shooting is conducted.