Fort Worth police oversight monitor to share biennial report

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, in Fort Worth, is holding a community meeting today to update the public on its efforts over the past two years.

The office was created in March of 2020 to offer the public a contact to discuss a complaint with, or offer a suggestion on, police matters.

At tonight's meeting officials will review their first biennial report -- which outlines how the office operates -- and the feedback they received between March 2020 and December 2021.

Some of the complaints have turned into policy recommendations for the police department.

Kim Neal, who is the Oversight Monitor and Director, said, "We always want to emphasize de-escalation. We also want to emphasize intervention. We already have that here in Fort Worth but we want to make sure our policies are best practices."

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Como Community Center located at 4660 Horne Street, Fort Worth 76107. Anyone who can't attend the meeting in person is encouraged to watch it live on FWTV and text questions to 682-215-6412.