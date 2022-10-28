Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Another Fort Worth police officer has been fired this week, officials announced Friday.

Forth Worth Police Department Lieutenant Richard Perez was fired Thursday following an investigation into him drinking on the job.

On May 19, 2022, a department employee notified internal affairs that Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty, officials said.

Officials said the department immediately began an investigation, during which investigators found alcoholic beverages in the lieutenant's work space, and discovered he drove a city vehicle after drinking.

After reviewing the investigation, FWPD Chief Neil Noakes determined Perez "violated multiple Fort Worth Police Department policies and terminated his employment with the department," officials said.

Perez had been with the department for 15 years and was assigned to the Support Services Division. Officials said he did not wear a police uniform and did not participate in police investigations or respond to service calls.