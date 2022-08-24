Fort Worth police ask for help identifying hit-and-run victim

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the victim of a hit-and-run on Aug. 14.

The man was critically injured after trying to cross the 8500 block Calmont Ave., just north of Las Vegas Trail.

Police said he was hit between 8:35 and 8:50 p.m. by someone driving a Honda Accord.

They described the victim as Hispanic and at least 30 years old.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 817-392-4891.