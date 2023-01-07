Fort Worth police find 14-year-old Jersey White

Update Jan. 9, 2023: Jersey White was found safe, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old named Jersey White.

She was last seen in the 1800 block of Lanewood Drive on Jan. 2, according to a flyer. Three days later, there was another possible sighting of White at the Home 2 Suits off N. Beach Street and 820 in Fort Worth. According to the flyer, White takes mental health medication and is without her prescription.

Jersey White, 14 Fort Worth Police Department

Police described White as 5'1", 100 pounds with long red hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black velvet jacket with a sport bra, paisley print flared yoga pants with black and white stripes, and black and white checkered Vans. White may also have heavy makeup including white dots above her eyes.

Contact the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392.4222 if you have any information about her whereabouts.