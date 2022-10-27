Fort Worth Police Department fires officer for alleged domestic violence incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police officer lost his job Wednesday after the department's investigation into his June 2022 arrest for domestic violence found he had "violated multiple FWPD policies."

On Oct. 26, 2022, Officer Victor Rucker was informed that he was no longer an employee of the department.

Fort Worth police officer Victor Rucker was fired after his arrest on domestic violence charges in June 2022. Tarrant County Jail

Rucker was arrested by Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies on June 2, 2022 for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place while he was off-duty.

After learning of Rucker's arrest, FWPD launched an administrative investigation and placed Rucker on restricted duty, stripping him of his police powers.

The investigation concluded after thorough review that Rucker had violated department policies. Police Chief Neil Noakes agreed with the decision and terminated Rucker's employment.

CBS 11 has reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office for comment.