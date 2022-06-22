Fort Worth police arrest woman who committed aggravated robbery of a financial institution

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department South Division officers attempted to stop a car occupied by a woman who committed an aggravated robbery of a financial institution in the 7500 block of McCart Avenue on Tuesday.

At about 10:25 p.m., the suspect failed to yield to police and led officers in a chase. Police said that the officers used spikes to disable the tires on the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect continued to drive on two flat tires.

About 30 minutes later, the suspect came to a stop near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Westcreek Drive. There, the suspect was taken into police custody. There were no injuries and minimal damage to the suspect's vehicle.