Watch CBS News
Crime

Fort Worth police arrest woman who committed aggravated robbery of a financial institution

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Evening headlines for Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Evening headlines for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 02:46

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department South Division officers attempted to stop a car occupied by a woman who committed an aggravated robbery of a financial institution in the 7500 block of McCart Avenue on Tuesday.

At about 10:25 p.m., the suspect failed to yield to police and led officers in a chase. Police said that the officers used spikes to disable the tires on the suspect's vehicle.  

The suspect continued to drive on two flat tires.  

About 30 minutes later, the suspect came to a stop near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Westcreek Drive. There, the suspect was taken into police custody. There were no injuries and minimal damage to the suspect's vehicle. 

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 10:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.