Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, January 12th, 2023
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, January 12th, 2023 03:40

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.

At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.

Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20.

The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. 

The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. 

Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 

First published on January 12, 2023 / 8:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.