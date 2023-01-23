Fort Worth police: 2 dead after fleeing street racing event on University Drive

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people have died after fleeing from officers at a street racing event in Fort Worth Sunday night, police said.

At 11:07 p.m. Jan. 22, police responded to a street racing event on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road. Officials said reports indicated that the primary vehicle involved was a red Camaro.

When officers arrived, they turned on their overhead emergency lights "briefly." The Camaro then reportedly turned off its lights and "sped off eastbound on White Settlement Road."

Police said that shortly after the Camaro fled, they received a report of a vehicle fire at 1717 White Settlement Rd. Inside, both the driver and passenger were found deceased.

Officials believe the Camaro lost control and crashed after fleeing the event.