Fort Worth oversight office offers advice on interacting with police

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Officer of the Police Oversight Monitor has created a new brochure meant to give useful advice to those who find themselves in contact with an officer.

The OPOM's "Real Talk, Real Rights: Interactions with a Police Officer" is intended to help guide people in situations where they are stopped by a police officer on a street or sidewalk, are arrested, or are pulled over in their vehicle.

Some of the helpful tips included in the brochure include explaining the differences between different types of police encounters, what do to if you're arrested and what rights you have, and what to do if an officer stops you while driving.

The full brochure is available online.

The OPOM was established in 2020 in the wake of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and other Black men and women killed by the police. Its mission is to increase trust and transparency between the department and the public.

Earlier this year, the OPOM recommended to the city that it establish a community police advisory board, but that measure was rejected by the city council last month.