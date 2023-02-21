Watch CBS News
Fort Worth police search for Willie Louis Ewings, last seen Monday evening

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for Willie Louis Ewings. 

Ewings, 72, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the 1100 block of Redcloud Drive. Police say he has dementia and may be lost. 

ewings.jpg
Willie Louis Ewings, 72. Fort Worth Police Department

Police describe Ewings as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9" and 200 pounds. 

Ewings was last seen wearing a purple polo shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black baseball hat. 

If you have information about Ewings, call Fort Worth police at (817)932-4222.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 10:19 PM

