Fort Worth police search for Willie Louis Ewings, last seen Monday evening
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for Willie Louis Ewings.
Ewings, 72, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the 1100 block of Redcloud Drive. Police say he has dementia and may be lost.
Police describe Ewings as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9" and 200 pounds.
Ewings was last seen wearing a purple polo shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black baseball hat.
If you have information about Ewings, call Fort Worth police at (817)932-4222.
