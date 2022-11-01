City of Fort Worth leaders urge Forest Park mini-train operator to reinstate service

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Since the late 50s, people have enjoyed riding the green and yellow Forest Park Miniature Train by the Fort Worth Zoo.

The city is giving Forest Park Rides Inc. 60 days to begin running the train again or else the company will lose its contract. City of Fort Worth

The five-mile round trip begins in Forest Park, crosses the Trinity River and enters Trinity Park. The train turns around near the Lancaster Bridge, then returns to its starting point on Colonial Parkway.

But that tradition halted in March of 2022, when the little engine that could, just couldn't anymore due to equipment issues.

Now city officials are taking steps to ensure the beloved miniature train will chug once again.

"It's our sincere hope that the contractor will return the attraction to operating status soon so Fort Worth residents and guests can enjoy the miniature train ride once again," said Dave Lewis, interim director of the Park & Recreation Department. "The Forest Park train is a longstanding part of Fort Worth's entertainment and recreation scene, and generations of families have fond memories involving that attraction."

Fort Worth Park & Recreation Department staff members are encouraging Forest Park Rides to repair the train. However, due to lack of progress, the city issued a notice of default to the contractor. The contract allows 60 days to address contractual breaches.

If the contractor does not return the attraction to operating status, the city can terminate the agreement immediately.