Fort Worth ISD names Dr. Angelica Ramsey as new superintendent

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth ISD school board has unanimously voted to name Dr. Angelica Ramsey as new superintendent. Ramsey signed a three year, $335,000 contract.

Fort Worth ISD

In August, the board named Ramsey as the lone finalist after Kent Scribner announced he was stepping down early from the superintendent position. His last day in the position was Aug. 31 and Karen Molinar stepped in as interim superintendent on Sept. 1.

"I am excited to get started," Ramsey said. "The work begins tomorrow, and the work starts by visiting schools and getting conversations started with educators and students to learn about what needs to get done to become an 'A' District."

Ramsey has been superintendent of Midland ISD since just last year. She recently got a raise and signed a new contract.

While at Midland ISD, Ramsey got the district a 'B' rating. She previously had administrative positions in California and El Paso.

"You're the right person in the right time," said FWISD Board member Quinton Phillips.

Ramsey said she's going to hit the ground running and start her day off on Wednesday visiting the classrooms.

She said it's a way for her to engage with the teachers and students to learn more about this large district of nearly 75,000 students.

"I feel blessed," said Ramsey after signing her contract.

She laid out her vision using a data-driven lens when it comes to academics, the budget and making sure the bond program keeps its promises.

"We absolutely need to look at the plans we have in place so that we can really use that qualitative data from people and then the quantitative data to really decide what our next steps are as a school district," added Ramsey.

Ramsey said she has a distributive leadership style.

"I believe that I serve, and I sincerely mean it, when I say that I work for children with all the people here. I will always go to and listen to those closest to whatever the issue is that we're trying to tackle," said Ramsey.

To view her contract, click here.