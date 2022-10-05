Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth ISD makes Election Day a holiday this year

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, October 5th, 2022
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, October 5th, 2022 03:09

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Most Fort Worth ISD students will now get Election Day off this year, the district's board of education decided.

For teachers and staff, Nov. 8, 2022 will be a Professional Learning Day.

The decision was unanimously approved in the board's Sept. 27 meeting. The changes will not affect Early College High School students as their calendars are based on the Tarrant County College Academic Calendar.

Officials said the revisions address safety concerns about using campuses as polling locations and individuals having open access to schools on Election Day.

They also confirmed that the revised calendars still meet the minimum 75,600 minutes of education required each academic year by Texas law.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 11:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.