Fort Worth ISD makes Election Day a holiday this year

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Most Fort Worth ISD students will now get Election Day off this year, the district's board of education decided.

For teachers and staff, Nov. 8, 2022 will be a Professional Learning Day.

The decision was unanimously approved in the board's Sept. 27 meeting. The changes will not affect Early College High School students as their calendars are based on the Tarrant County College Academic Calendar.

Officials said the revisions address safety concerns about using campuses as polling locations and individuals having open access to schools on Election Day.

They also confirmed that the revised calendars still meet the minimum 75,600 minutes of education required each academic year by Texas law.