Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Fort Worth

By Annie Gimbel

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run on Jan. 4 in Fort Worth.

Police said they believe a vehicle struck her in the early morning hours. She was found just before 8 a.m. in the roadway at 100 West Freeway EB.

The driver involved fled the scene without calling the police or helping the woman. 

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4885.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 3:08 PM

