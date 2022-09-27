Fort Worth council adopts budget with 2-cent reduction in property tax rate

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth City Council has adopted a budget with a 2-cent decrease in the property tax rate.

The budget also adds money to the annual operations for public safety improvements and to clean up litter across the city.

The city's overall fiscal 2023 budget is $2.3 billion.

The council by a 7-2 vote approved the $915.3 million General Fund budget, which pays for most city services and operations. District 3 council member Michael Crain and District 4 council member Alan Blaylock voted against both the budget and the tax rate, according to a release from the city.

The new budget is an increase of 10% over the fiscal year 2022 budget, or about $83.4 million. The increase is needed to keep up with growth and maintaining infrastructure, according to City Manager David Cooke.

Cooke said the budget was crafted to, "Make Fort Worth a more livable and vibrant city while improving residents' quality of life. That task became more difficult this year because the city is also experiencing cost increases and the pressures of the current economy and job market."

The budget will pay for enhanced bridge and road maintenance, improve neighborhoods and put emphasis on picking up litter and making roadways brighter and safer at night.

Water rates, garbage collection fees and stormwater fees are not going up.

But for the first time in 25 years, an environmental fee on monthly utility bills will increase for both residences and business properties.

View more details on the city's budget webpage.