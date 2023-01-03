Watch CBS News
Fort Worth clergy calls for prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin

By Raegan Scharfetter

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field during Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, a Fort Worth church is calling for a prayer vigil.

Pastor Kyev Tatum of the New Mount Rose Baptist Church is inviting everyone to join them in a prayer service at 11 a.m. Tuesday inside the Kirk Franklin Chapel on Mississippi Avenue.

"We were already coming together to recognize the Coach Hughes and Coach Rambo and the I.M. Terrell All Stars. Now we will come to first and pray for our dear football brother Damar Hamiln who is fighting for his life," Tatum said in a statement. "We know the power of prayer and we encourage everyone to pray."

The team tweeted an update overnight saying Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the game versus the Bengals. 

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the tweet stated.

Those interested can call 817-966-7625 for more information.

