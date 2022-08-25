Fort Worth calls for volunteers to help clean up Trinity River after storms

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth needs volunteers to help clean up the Trinity River after the heavy rain earlier this week brought litter and debris to the area.

"I run all the time along the trail here," said Tony Kopetchny, who took part in Thursday's cleanup. "I think it's a crown jewel of the city, and I was running the day after the flood hit, and I thought I'd see a bunch of mud, but I couldn't believe just how much trash I saw everywhere. I really thought Mother Nature was sending a message, like help me out here."

Kopetchny and his wife picked up bottles, Styrofoam cups, and other trash from the banks of the river Thursday.

The hope more people who love the Trinity River and its trails join their efforts in the coming days.

"A little bit really does go a long way," Kopetchny said. "My wife was only out here for 30 minutes and she has a whole trash bag, right over there, full. It's pretty impressive what you can do, and I find it's really relaxing. So if you have some time on a lunch break or in the morning, come on out."

You don't need to register or commit to a certain time frame to take part in the cleanups.

Just stop by the Panther Island Pavilion Parking lot to pick up supplies from Keep Fort Beautiful:

Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, 8 - 11 a.m.

Sunday, 8 - 11 a.m.

City staff is also evaluating how the flooding this week impacted Lake Worth and Lake Arlington. Cleanup plans for those two locations are still being developed.