Fort Worth approves new regulations on short-term rentals

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth City Council passed new regulations and enforcement for short-term rentals (STRs) during its city council meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting - which was months in the making - added new restrictions for STRs, which will continue to be banned in residential areas.

Many homeowners were pushing for these regulations, complaining that there are hundreds of STRs operating illegally in the city. Over the past year, more than 800 STRs were open across Fort Worth. Of those, over 560 - more than 70% - were in areas where they are not allowed to operate.

Here's what council approved:

STRs, where allowed by zoning, will be required to register with the city and pay an annual fee. The initial year costs $150 and subsequent renewals will be $100 each year. Registrations are non-transferable.

The owners of the property will have to pay a hotel occupancy tax.

Minimum stay is one night.

A local responsible party - the owner or operator working on their behalf - must be available 24/7 to respond to concerns at the property.

No more than one group is allowed to inhabit the property at a time.

Rentals will be limited to two persons per bedroom plus two additional persons, with a maximum of 12 people staying in the property at one time.

Only on-premises parking is allowed.

Events or parties are not allowed.

The host is required to provide instructions to comply with noise, trash, parking and curfew ordinances.

Advertising and operation of short-term rentals without registration will be prohibited.

Registration may be revoked based on violations.

Now, city staff will mail property owners and provide a timeline for registration. The deadline is June 1, 2023.