Fort Worth apartment fire caused by lightning strike injures 1

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — More than 20 people were left without homes on Wednesday morning after a lightning strike caused a fire at an apartment complex.

Glen E. Ellman/FWFD

Fire officials said that at about 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2023, several calls came in about structure fires caused by lightning strikes as storms moved through Fort Worth. Many were reported in the southwest part of the city, including a 4:54 a.m. call about a fire at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Bay Line Dr.

Glen E. Ellman/FWFD

When crews arrived just a short while later, they saw flames coming out of the roof of the two-story complex and began fighting the blaze. A second alarm was called to bring in more resources and it took over two hours and about 70 firefighters to put the fire out.

Eight units were damaged in the inferno, leaving about 20 residents without a place to stay, and the American Red Cross of Greater North Texas responded to provide them with help.

Glen E. Ellman/FWFD

One person was injured and taken to the hospital; their condition is not currently known.