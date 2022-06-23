Forney ISD's new dress code sparks controversy among students and parents

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Forney ISD revealed its new dress code for students, and some of the changes have parents and students talking.

One of the new changes prohibits students from wearing hoodies indoors. This includes jackets and coats with hoods, dresses, skirts, and skorts for students in fifth grade and older.

The district did not want to talk on camera on Thursday, but said in a written letter to parents that the new dress code is meant to improve student self-esteem and to bridge socio-economic differences among students and released a YouTube video explaining the changes.

The goal is "to have a safe, enjoyable and exciting learning environment at Forney ISD," Superintendent Justin Terry said in the video.

Some of the students impacted, like Brooklynn Hollaman, 15, are not happy with the new policies. "Occasionally i like to wear dresses and skirts to school," she said, "I think it's wrong that they're taking away options for us."

Hollaman's father agrees that these new rules are too strict.

"Taking away things that are the norm and have been the norm and just adding further restrictions because a select few students maybe aren't doing what they're told," said Derik Hollaman.

Other parents, like Loren Limatoc, think differently.

"I understand it takes the focus away from the kids having to worry about what they are wearing and things like that and it's enough notice ahead of time that we can prepare," said Limatoc.

The new dress code garnered a lot of attention all around North Texas. Brooklynn even started an online petition to get rid of these new rules , which gathered over 3,000 signatures. "I wanted to get people to like know what is happening and most people do not agree with it."

She is taking those signatures on the petition to the next school board meeting next Monday in hopes it will change the school board members' minds.

