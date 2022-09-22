Former police officer Shaun Lucas found not guilty in murder of Jonathan Price

WOLFE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The former Wolfe City police officer accused of murdering Jonathan Price two years ago has been found not guilty, his defense attorney said Thursday.

Shaun Lucas was arrested and fired from his position back in October 2020 after he fatally shot Price.

On the evening of Oct. 3, 2020, Lucas was responding to a disturbance outside a convenience store and was greeted by Price when the officer arrived, according to the arrest affidavit.

Price had allegedly stepped in to help a woman out of a domestic violence situation. Things escalated between Price and her abuser, but had calmed down, according to witnesses by the time police arrived.

Lucas believed Price was drunk and tried to detain him.

The affidavit stated Lucas grabbed Price's arms and used verbal commands. Price then replied, "I can't be detained."

Lucas then pulled out his taser and warned Price to comply. According to the affidavit, Price responded by walking away. It was then that Lucas fired his taser, which was "not fully effective."

Price then walked toward the officer "appearing to reach out and grab the end of Officer Lucas' taser," the affidavit stated. Lucas then fired his gun four times, hitting Price in the upper torso.

The Texas Rangers said that based on video evidence, physical evidence and eye witness testimony they determined that Lucas "intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Price."

Described as a "hometown hero", "standup guy," and "mentor who worked with children," most who spoke out publicly about Price said they can't see any reason why a police officer would shoot and kill him.