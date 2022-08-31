Watch CBS News
Former juvenile supervision officer arrested, faces up to 1 year in jail

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A former juvenile supervision officer has been arrested. 

In July, Michael Leopold Richards, Jr., 49, allegedly used excessive force against a juvenile in custody, resulting in bodily injury.

Richards surrendered himself to the Dallas County Sherriff's Office on Aug. 29. He had a warrant for the offense of official oppression. 

Official oppression is a Class A Misdemeanor in Texas. If Richards is convicted, he faces up to one year in jail and/or a fine up to $4,000.

