Former juvenile supervision officer arrested, faces up to 1 year in jail

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A former juvenile supervision officer has been arrested.

In July, Michael Leopold Richards, Jr., 49, allegedly used excessive force against a juvenile in custody, resulting in bodily injury.

Richards surrendered himself to the Dallas County Sherriff's Office on Aug. 29. He had a warrant for the offense of official oppression.

Official oppression is a Class A Misdemeanor in Texas. If Richards is convicted, he faces up to one year in jail and/or a fine up to $4,000.