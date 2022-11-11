Former Grapevine city employees indicted for allegedly stealing thousands in tax dollars

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two former employees of the City of Grapevine were indicted last week by a grand jury for allegedly embezzling thousands in taxpayer dollars.

Kevin Mitchell and Ruth Chiego – the former director of parks and recreation and former director of libraries, respectively – were both indicted on three charges: theft by a public servant, abuse of official capacity, and tampering with a government document.

According to the indictments, between Jan. 1, 2015 and Feb. 22, 2022, Mitchell allegedly abused his position to unlawfully steal goods, services, and money that belonged to the city and were worth between $30,000 and $150,000.

He is also accused of altering receipts to fraudulently charge the city for personal purchases, including a $211.95 charge for a baseball bat he purchased on July 14, 2021.

Chiego is accused of engaging in similar behavior between Feb. 1, 2019 and Feb. 22, 2022, using her office to steal goods, services, and money worth between $2,500 and $30,000.

She also allegedly altered documents in order to use tax dollars on personal purchases, including on April 10, 2020 when she purchased gift cards worth $463.90 but changed the description of the items on the receipt to display sets.

If convicted, Mitchell and Chiego could face over 20 years in prison.