Former Gov. Rick Perry supports legalizing mobile sports betting in Texas

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Sports teams and betting platforms are hoping a new push will increase their chances of legalizing mobile sports betting in Texas.

The group called the Texas Sports Betting Alliance has hired a powerful spokesman: former Texas Governor Rick Perry.

A bill to legalize mobile or online sports betting is being developed for the upcoming legislative session starting in January.

You can't watch sports on TV without seeing multiple ads by the sports betting platforms. But while you can bet on a game or match right on your phone in 35 states, Texas is not one of them.

Perry, who said he once opposed the idea, now supports it in the Lone Star State.

"We're going to have people betting on sporting events in the State of Texas, and you know what I think. That's okay. But it needs to be regulated. There needs to be oversight."

He said oversight could protect consumers' information from bad operators.

The alliance is comprised of a variety of the sports betting platforms, and the state's professional sports teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks, FC Dallas, and the Texas Rangers.

They said once passed and fully developed Texas collects up to $550 million dollars for a two-year budget cycle by taxing winnings.

But opponents like Rob Kohler, a consultant with the Christian Life Commission said the risks of betting can come at a high cost.

"We don't think it's a good idea to put sports betting on phones and expose their use. The dots aren't too far to connect that people can get in a lot of trouble financially."

Benjamin Earley said while he doesn't gamble, he supports the idea.

"I don't see a problem with it at all because it's going to be done online one way or another. And it's another way to generate taxes. Less money out of the taxpayers' pockets unless they gamble."

Before it can become law, the Texas Constitution needs to be changed.

That means a majority of lawmakers in the House and Senate need to approve it before leaving it to the voters to decide.

Perry said his message to state lawmakers is simple. "If they're wise enough to place their faith in you with a vote for you, I think we should trust them to make the decision about this issue."

But Kohler disagreed.

"The people speak whenever they send people to Austin, and they're in their communities telling them what they think is best for the State. We don't see that changing."

A recent audit by the state of Colorado found some issues with its mobile sports betting industry.

They include the state not implementing proper controls to determine whether the revenue estimates are accurate.

Perry said if approved, Texas would need to put in proper controls.

While the former Governor is speaking on behalf of the Texas Sports Betting Alliance, he said he is not lobbying for the organization.

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack