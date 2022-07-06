Watch CBS News
Former Cowboy Greg Ellis named head football coach at Southwestern Assemblies of God University

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Former Cowboys Defensive End Greg Ellis is the new head football coach at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie.

Ellis was a first round draft pick of the Cowboys in 1998 and he played 11 of his 12 NFL Seasons in Dallas.   

Ellis began his coaching career a year ago at Texas College in Tyler. Now, he takes over a SAGU program that went 9-3 last season.

"My job is to make sure that I come in and add to the momentum, and not take away from it. There is some pressure!" Ellis admitted to CBS 11 Sports after accepting the job at SAGU in June.

