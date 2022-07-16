Watch CBS News
Forest Hill police issue CLEAR Alert for missing 40-year-old woman

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Forest Hill Police Department has issued a CLEAR Alert for Kashima Nashae Wright.

Wright, 40, was last seen leaving her residence in the 7200 block of Colonial Drive wearing a yellow jersey shirt with the number 95 or 99 printed on the front in bold letters. She was also wearing a black or navy zip-up hoodie, black tights and black glasses.

Wright is approximately 5'0 and had her hair in a ponytail. Police said she walks with a limp and possibly has her pink colored cane with her. She is believed to have several medical conditions that require medication.

Police ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Forest Hill Police Department at (817) 531-5250.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 9:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

