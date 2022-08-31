Forest Hill fire investigating whether a lightning strike caused large power poles to snap

FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Forest Hill Fire Department is investigating whether a lightning strike caused multiple large power poles to snap along a busy city street.

CBS DFW

It happened just before 5 p.m. along Wichita Street, just south of I-20 and broke 10 poles.

In the moments afterwards, Oncor reported nearly 3,400 customers without power in the area.

Fire Chief Steve Gutierrez said that Oncor crews responded to the scene and have restored most of the power. The rest should be back up by Tuesday evening.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Wichita Street was closed for a time while crews worked to restore service.