Florida man gets prison time for North Texas bank robberies

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Florida man connected to at least five bank robberies and attempted bank robberies in North Texas was sentenced to over 11 years in prison Thursday, federal prosecutors announced.

Thomas Joseph Banno, 54, pleaded guilty to bank robbery in August 2022. Judge Brantley Starr sentenced him to 140s months in federal prison on Jan. 19, 2023.

According to court documents, Banno admitted he was involved in at least five bank robberies and attempted bank robberies across North Texas between June and August 2021. He was on probation for a bank robbery in Florida at the time.

During each robbery, prosecutors said, Banno would put on a mask and enter the bank, demanding "all the $50s and $100s" from the teller. At least once, he gestured to indicate he had a gun concealed under his shirt. Another time, he told the teller he had a gun, and on two other occasions, actually showed the teller what appeared to be a pistol.

Banno would then flee the scene in a vehicle driven by his codefendant, Sade Miranda Salters, 36. She has also pleaded guilty to bank robbery and a charge of aiding and abetting.

In their pleas, Banno and Salters both admitted to traveling to Texas from Florida with the intent of committing the robberies. After two of the robberies, Salters posted a video of herself on Facebook Live flashing a stack of cash. Banno could be seen asleep in the backseat.

Salters is awaiting sentencing.