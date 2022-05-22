'Flood of trouble' after water line rupture in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Several homeowners in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood can't sleep inside their houses tonight due to a water main break.

Brandon Street turned into what looked like a fast-running river with water gushing down the road, flooding the yards of at least four houses on Hollywood Avenue.

"It's just flooded our entire backyard. It looks like a swimming pool," said homeowner Micaela Ynostrosa.

She said she first noticed the water seeping into her yard at around 6 p.m. "It was gushing, like there was no stopping."

Ynostrosa walked along her flooded driveway and the water was up to her ankles. She's concerned about where the water is going.

"It's gone under the house and mold, water - we don't know how long this is going to take," added Ynostrosa.

She's owned her home since 1997, but has never seen anything like this. Now she's hoping she'll be able to call this place home a while longer.

"I don't know what's going to happen, I don't have flood insurance. I didn't think we needed flood insurance in a neighborhood like this" said Ynostrosa.

The city told CBS 11 News this was a result of an isolated a 16-inch water main rupture and no one in the neighborhood was out of water. Crews are currently on site working on repairs.