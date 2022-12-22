First Alert Weather: Arctic front brings strong winds to North Texas

Dangerously cold temperatures on the way to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather expected here in North Texas.

WHAT WE'RE WATCHING

A strong cold front will push blustery north winds, causing our temperatures to drop significantly throughout Thursday into Friday.

Several weather alerts are posted for North Texas.

A wind chill watch is posted for the area through noon Friday for dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values could get as low as five degrees below zero.

A wind advisory is in effect for North Texas through 8 p.m. tonight. Northerly winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour, which could also toss around any loose holiday decorations and trash cans in your yard.

Also, a hard freeze warning goes into effect for North Texas at 6 p.m. this evening until 9 a.m. Friday. Freezing temperatures could kill sensitive plants and vegetation and cause your pipes to freeze or burst.

Let's remember to protect our people, pets, plants and pipes around our homes. We're expecting a prolonged cold spell in North Texas for a few days.

As we continue moving through this morning into the afternoon, a strong cold front will usher in arctic air, giving way to temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the teens this afternoon.

We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of North Texas today; However, a few flurries and areas of freezing drizzle are possible.

Our northeast communities toward the Red River will have the best chance to see any wintry precipitation today. We don't expect too many problems from snow in the DFW Metroplex, but we'll keep an eye on your forecast.

Late tonight into Friday morning will be the coldest period of time. Our air temperatures will plummet to the single digits and teens by Friday morning, but the gusty northerly winds will create feels-like temperatures below zero degrees.

Some areas could get as low as -10 and -5 degrees. Hypothermia will be a real concern during this time frame.

Cold conditions will remain with us throughout the day Friday. Highs will only reach the mid 20s with wind chill values in the teens by afternoon.

On Saturday, our feels-like temperatures will return to the teens. Highs will be near freezing or below. So, some North Texas communities might not rise above freezing throughout the day Saturday.

Then, on Christmas Day, we'll start the day with temperatures in the low 20s. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 40s.

We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for your weekend and temperatures will gradually warm into the 60s next week.

With this prolonged period of cold weather, stay up to date on all changes on CBS 11 or online at CBSDFW.com.