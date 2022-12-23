First Alert Weather: Warming trend begins tomorrow as temps finally lift above freezing

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Merry Christmas Eve Eve! We only hit 25 this afternoon! Chilly chilly!

Temperatures dropped below freezing at 8:53am yesterday and we won't warm back to 35º until tomorrow afternoon.

Continue those cold weather precautions as we wake up to the upper 20s tomorrow morning with partly cloudy skies.

Our morning clouds clear out for afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid 30s and LIGHT northwesterly winds.

Santa arrives in North Texas to temperatures in the low 20s and mostly clear skies.

Christmas Day is looking perfect for taking those new toys outside! Highs warm into the mid 40s with lots of sunshine.

If the 40s aren't warm enough for ya, just wait until next week.

We are back to the 50s Monday and Tuesday, and then 70 on Thursday.

It looks like we will wrap up 2022 with some rain and storms.

Wishing everyone and their families a Merry Christmas!