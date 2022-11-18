First Alert Weather: Snow flurries, rain possible as front moves into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBDSFW.COM) - We're expecting some chilly weather today and through the weekend, even the potential to see some snow flurries.

As we move through this afternoon, we'll see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of today will be dry. However, late tonight into Saturday morning, all eyes will be to the sky as we track the potential for some flurries.

With cold air settled over the area and some rain pushing northward from our south, some of the rain will likely transition into some wet snowflakes. We're mainly expecting flurries mixed with rain. We don't expect much snow accumulation since our temperatures will generally be above freezing Saturday morning.

However, a few of our north and west counties (especially north of I-20 and west of 1-35) will have a chance to see accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces. Farther south of I-20, we'll likely have just plain rain mixed with a couple of flakes. This won't be a crippling snow event for North Texas as we see it right now.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Saturday. We'll see gradual clearing skies through the afternoon.

By Sunday, we're back in the low 50s for high temperatures. We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Conditions are looking chilly for the GM Financial Parade of Lights in Downtown Fort Worth on Sunday night.

Next week, we'll see some unsettled weather. There's a low chance of rain on Monday. But later in the week, we still have a chance of a little wet weather for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

But we've taken the rain chances down just a bit, especially for Thanksgiving Day. Hopefully this trend continues. Right now, with lower rain chances, our highs will likely climb into the low 60s on Thanksgiving Day.