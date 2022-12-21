First Alert Weather: Hypothermia a 'real concern' for North Texas Thursday & Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Wednesday is the first day of winter, arriving just in time for some extreme cold weather to move into North Texas.

In fact, Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather that will move into the area starting Thursday morning.

A strong cold front will bring blustery northerly winds, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, causing temperatures to drop significantly.

A wind chill watch is posted for North Texas from Thursday morning through Friday morning for dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values could get as low as 15 degrees below zero. Let's remember to protect our people, pets, plants and pipes around our homes. We're expecting a prolonged cold spell in North Texas for a few days.

We'll start Thursday morning with temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s. But by late morning into the afternoon, the cold front will usher in arctic air, giving way to temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s.

Feels-like temperatures will be in the teens Thursday afternoon. We'll see partly cloudy skies for most of North Texas. However, a few flurries are possible northeast toward the Red River during the day Thursday. No problems are expected from any snow for much of North Texas.

Late Thursday night into Friday morning will be the coldest period of time.

Our air temperatures will plummet to the single digits and teens by Friday morning. However, the gusty northerly winds will create feels-like temperatures below zero degrees. Some areas could get as low as -15 and -10 degrees. Hypothermia is going to be a real concern during this time frame.

Cold conditions will remain with us throughout the day Friday. Highs will only reach the mid 20s with wind chill values in the teens by afternoon.

On Saturday, our feels-like temperatures will return to the teens. Highs will be near freezing or below. So, some North Texas communities might not rise above freezing throughout the day.

Then, on Christmas Day, we'll start the day with temperatures in the low 20s. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for your weekend.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the 60s next week.

With this prolonged period of cold weather, stay up to date on all changes on CBS 11 or online at CBSDFW.com.