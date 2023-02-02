String of First Alert Weather Days over as North Texas temperatures warm above freezing

Temps finally rise above freezing, but beware of some icy spots

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The string of four consecutive First Alert Weather Days is finally over as temperatures are warming above freezing.

Temperatures are expected to continue on a slight but important warming trend Thursday afternoon, warming into the mid 30s.

North Texas will still have more rain expected Thursday afternoon and evening, but as our environment continues to warm, it will mainly be a cold rain.

While a few snowflakes or sleet pellets could mix in, it won't make any more of an impact to our roads.

Roads will be wet through the afternoon drive as melting continues, but precipitation will come to an end later Thursday; clearing the DFW Metroplex by 8 p.m. and clearing the entire area by 11 p.m.

Temperatures will drop below freezing once again going into Friday morning, and this will lead to icy spots and slush for morning commuters.

But sunny skies will warm us into the 40s Friday afternoon, and we have 50s and 60s expected this weekend.

