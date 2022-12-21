First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday & Friday due to dangerous cold

System bringing brutal cold but little to no snow to Texas on Thursday

System bringing brutal cold but little to no snow to Texas on Thursday

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You know it's going to get cold when the entire state of Texas is under some type of winter-related alert.

From tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. through Friday at noon, North Texas is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills could hit as low as -5º, raising concerns about hypothermia.

A Hard Freeze warning is also in effect for North Texas from tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. Friday. This means that temps will drop below 10º, threatening pets, plants, plumbing, and people.

Temperatures will start in the low- to mid-40s Thursday morning, but as soon as the front rolls through, the temperatures will fall quickly. Note the wind chills by the afternoon will be in the teens and single digits... and that's not the worst of it.

Friday morning is when we're expected wind chills to be below zero across the entire area. Hopefully by mid-morning it will feel like 0° and improve slightly into the afternoon, though still bitterly, dangerously cold.

Highs will hopefully get just above freezing on Saturday, but wind chills will still feel like the 20s. We are finally above freezing, area-wide, by Sunday.

Don't forget your coat, gloves, hats, scarves, etc tomorrow!