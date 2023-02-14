Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday, strong to severe storms possible

By Erin Moran

/ CBS DFW

Windy, partly cloudy tonight for Valentine's dinner date
Windy, partly cloudy tonight for Valentine's dinner date 03:30

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday. With a strong cold front approaching late Wednesday evening, there's the chance for some storm development in the afternoon and evening. 

unknown.png
CBS DFW

This is a conditional threat day. A strong CAP is expected to be in place. Some of the models suggest the CAP will hold, but if it erodes or a storm can break through it then all types of severe weather would be possible. The main concern is large hail and damaging winds, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out either. While some brief heavy rain might be possible with an individual storm, the overall flooding threat is low.

unknown-1.png
CBS DFW

We'll watch for storm development to the west starting around 4 p.m. Wednesday. If storms can get going, we'll see more activity through the early evening hours to the north of I-20 and along I-35.

unknown-2.png
CBS DFW

This is the HRRR model, one of the more aggressive in showing storm activity on Wednesday.

unknown-3.png
CBS DFW

I would expect any activity to be east of most of us by 11 p.m. Wednesday.

unknown-4.png
CBS DFW

Then it's all about the cold and wind by Thursday.

unknown-5.png
CBS DFW

It'll be a 30 degree temperature drop between Wednesday and Thursday. And with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph on Thursday, feels like temps will be in the 30s.

unknown-6.png
CBS DFW

While it'll remain below normal for Friday and into the first half of the weekend, the forecast definitely improves. By Sunday we're back to the low 70s!

unknown-7.png
CBS DFW
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 4:35 PM

