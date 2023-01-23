First Alert Weather Day called Tuesday ahead of cold temps, rain & snow mix

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day has been called for Tuesday as North Texas is expected to get some rain, snow and strong winds.

Rain spreads in from the southwest around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, filling in as we move through the morning commute. It will also be windy and cold, so allow extra time for any travel plans and take it easy on the roadways.

Winds become northerly behind the front in the afternoon making it feel like the 30s all day, even though temperatures remain in the lower 40s.

Some snowflakes will mix in for the evening drive along with strong northwesterly winds.

The highest impacts from the system will be felt in our northwest areas where a transition to snow occurs earlier.

Roads in the metroplex will be wet but not icy as temperatures remain above freezing all day and night.

Around midday, a few non-severe thunderstorms will develop throughout the area.

Some snowflakes could mix in with the rain along and north of I-20, as northwest areas begin to transition over to snow.

The rain and snow mix will continue for the Metroplex and surrounding areas into the evening hours, with accumulating snow expanding along the Oklahoma border.

This system will bring much needed rain to the area, the biggest rain since mid-December.

No snow accumulations are expected in the Metroplex.

Any precipitation will come to an end by 1 a.m. Wednesday, leaving cold air and windy conditions in its wake. However, temperatures still remain above freezing until Thursday morning.

By the end of the work week, North Texas will be back to sunshine and warmer temperatures. But don't get too excited because another cold front arrives Saturday night into Sunday, bringing another chance for rain and storms.

Stay up to date on all weather changes in the area by tuning into CBS 11 or CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.