First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to potential strong to severe storms in parts of North Texas late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A cold front will push into the area Wednesday evening, giving way to the chance of rain and storms to develop. However, the threat will be conditional on the "cap." If it breaks, North Texas will have an active evening as damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail will all be possible.

If the cap doesn't break, it will be quiet. However, North Texans will feel the chill Thursday.

At this time, it's likely that North Texas will have a few storms develop, but an outbreak of severe weather is not expected.

Storms will move in from west to east, starting sometime after 4 or 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. They will continue pushing east toward the DFW Metroplex closer to 7 p.m. through at least 10 or 11 p.m.

Since some of these storms will be developing after dark, residents should be weather aware and on alert for any storms that could impact their area.

By Thursday, high temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but will return to the low-to-mid 50s Friday and Saturday.