First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday & Friday as arctic front nears North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day has been called for Thursday and Friday as an arctic front is expected to blow through North Texas, plunging temperatures well below freezing for several days.

Ahead of the front, temperatures are expected to be below normal, but it's the latter half of the week that concerns CBS DFW meteorologists.

As of Monday afternoon, the forecast calls for the front to move into North Texas after daybreak Thursday. So, while you may step out the door Thursday morning and think it doesn't feel too bad, it will be an entirely different story in the afternoon.

Behind the arctic front's arrival, temperatures will plummet and winds will pick up out of the north, gusting up to 45 miles per hour. This means wind chills will be a huge factor in the severity of this forecast.

By Friday morning, lows are expected in the teens and single digits. However, with strong northerly winds still at play, wind chills will likely be below zero across the board.

These will be dangerous conditions to be outside for too long.

When meteorologists call for this type of cold, it's always important to remember the 4 Ps:

Pets

Pipes

Plants

People

Make sure your pets are sheltered and warm, remove any hoses from exterior pipes and insulate, protect and/or bring in your sensitive plants, and check on your neighbors!

As far as winter precipitation is concerned, the long-range models still disagree on whether North Texas will see some snow.

CBS DFW will start to get into the short-range model timeframe soon, so stay tuned for that.