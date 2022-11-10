First Alert Weather Day issued Friday due to drastic temperature drops in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Due to the drastic temperature drops on Friday, CBS 11 meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day.

Temperatures started the day in the 50s and 60s, but by this afternoon most areas will have temperatures in the 40s. However, it will feel much colder courtesy of a strong north wind. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 30s so bundle up!

The cold front will also bring rain to parts of North Texas, so prepare for some showers and isolated storms on this Veterans Day.

It won't rain all day long but there will be periods of rain with the frontal passage and off and on through the morning hours into the afternoon.

It still could be damp into the early evening hours, so if you are heading to a Friday Night Lights game... get the big thermos of hot chocolate and the ear muffs ready because this will be one of those games where you know you really love your kid.

Later tonight—as our skies clear—temperatures will plummet into the low-to-mid 30s. In fact, a Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas from 3 to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Looking ahead, another cold front is expected to come through Monday, bringing North Texas cold air all the way through next weekend.

Stay warm and weather aware Friday on CBS 11 News or CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth: