First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat

(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.

Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.

If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!

The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!

Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air.

An upper-level low will be sliding through North Texas bringing widespread rain in the morning hours, followed by a rain/snow mix for the afternoon/evening hours.

A few rumbles of thunder into the midday hours are also possible.

We may even see a brief changeover to all snow on the backside of the system as it departs Tuesday night.

We are not expecting accumulating snow in the Metroplex as temperatures remain too warm for it to stick, above freezing all day and night.

Our North West areas may have light accumulations with slick spots on bridges and overpasses, impacts to surface roads are not anticipated.

It will be a cold and raw day with temperatures struggling to reach the low 40s by the afternoon. Strong winds will make it feel even colder. Plan for extra time on both the morning and evening drives.

Wednesday will be another cold and windy day, but we remain dry with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, we fall back below freezing and see highs in the lower 50s on Thursday. Time to break out the cold weather gear!

There is still time for the forecast to change before the system arrives, so stay tuned for updates. Happy Sunday!