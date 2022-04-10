First Alert Weather Day issued for North Texas Tuesday ahead of severe storms

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday afternoon due to the threat of widespread severe storms.

The storms will develop out west along the dry-line around 4 p.m. and work their way east through the evening hours. Current timing for the metroplex is 6 to 10 p.m.

The main threats are large hail and tornadoes with the potential of some strong tornadoes.

As the line moves east — if it becomes more linear and turns into a squall line — the damaging wind threat will increase.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) currently has DFW under an enhanced risk (level 3) of severe storms.

The severe threat on Monday is conditional as a strong cap will be in place.

However, if the storms can break through the cap they will likely become severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threats.

The SPC has a slight risk (level 2) of severe storms on Monday but the coverage is isolated and focused mainly northeast of the metroplex.

Wednesday also brings the threat of severe storms but the highest likelihood is in East Texas.

CBS 11 will be watching a strong cold front as it moves through the area Wednesday for the timing of storms. Once the front moves through, the severe threat ends as dry air returns and we enjoy a cooler Thursday.