First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday due to severe weather risk

By Brittany Rainey

(CBSDFW.COM)  Happy almost 2023! If you are headed out tonight, you get to enjoy perfect weather. A few clouds, breezy southerly winds, and temperatures near 60 as we ring in the New Year!

Look at this gorgeous first day of 2023! It will be a warmer morning; we start the day in the mid 50s. 

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon!

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday beginning at 11am due to the threat of severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail and a few strong tornadoes are all possible.

Right now, the areas most likely to see severe storms are along and east of the I-35 corridor. But the timing and placement of storms could change depending on the arrival time of the cold front.

The I-35 corridor including most of the Metroplex is under a marginal risk, slight risk for our eastern counties and an enhanced risk for East Texas. We could see these highlighted areas shift east or west as we get closer to Monday.

We start off with showers and a few non-severe storms for the morning commute.

Around midday some strong to severe storms begin to develop.

Those storms will move east through the afternoon.

Monday's rain helps a little with the pollen count.

After Monday, we have a gorgeous first week of 2023. A weak cold front will arrive Wednesday bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air, returning our temperatures back to seasonal mid-week.

Southerly winds are already warming us back up heading into the weekend. Happy New Year!

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 7:13 PM

