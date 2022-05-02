First Alert Weather Day issued due to threat of severe storms

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Storms have developed along the dryline in West Texas with numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and some tornado warnings.

We are expecting the storms to weaken as they move east, but a few storms may remain severe with quarter size hail and damaging winds possible west of I-35.

They will continue to weaken as they move through the Metroplex, with small hail and gusty winds still possible.

Storms will likely arrive in the Metroplex around 1:00 am and move through over the course of the next two-and-a-half hours.

This is the first in several rounds of potential storms through the upcoming week. More are possible Monday afternoon.

Parts of North Texas will be at an enhanced risk of severe storms on Wednesday.

Chances for severe storms will persist into Thursday.