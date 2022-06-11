Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day: Heat index could top 105º

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS DFW

CBS News Live
CBS News DFW Live

NORTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The first 100° of the year is anticipated this afternoon at DFW. 

The last one was in September of last year, so it's been a minute (actually 264 days). The low tonight will stay in the 80s for the first time this year. 

image002.png

We are forecasting 100° days across the weekend in fact. This is the first really hot weather of the season with the heat index topping out over 105°F both days. Please take heat precautions!

image003.png

You should, at a minimum, drink 16oz of water EVERY HOUR to stay hydrated in heat like this. Make sure to wear sun block, or better yet, wear sun-screen clothing to keep direct sun off your skin. Wear a hat and sunglasses and take frequent breaks in the A/C if possible. Find a pool or lake to keep yourself cool.

It is also an OZONE ACTION DAY, tailpipe emissions combine with sunlight to produce ozone in the lowest layers of the atmosphere. Please stay inside if you suffer from any kind of lung ailment.

image004.png

This is will be the hottest weekend of the year so far with near record highs:

image005.png
image006.png

If you are traveling this weekend, almost all of Oklahoma and Texas are under heat advisories:

image007.png

It started getting warm here this Spring. As we look into the climate record for the North Texas area, since April 1, this has been the third warmest run of weather in our 123 year history. All indications are a continuation of this heat until at least the Summer Solstice (June 21st, the longest day of the year):

image008.png

Please be careful out there, we are not used to this kind of summer heat yet.

Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010. He came to North Texas from Nashville, where he spent the past 11 years, most recently as the morning meteorologist at WKRN-TV. His career has also taken him to Kansas City, Mo., where he was the senior meteorologist at KSHB-TV.

First published on June 11, 2022 / 2:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.