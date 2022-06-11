First Alert Weather Day: Heat index could top 105º

NORTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The first 100° of the year is anticipated this afternoon at DFW.

The last one was in September of last year, so it's been a minute (actually 264 days). The low tonight will stay in the 80s for the first time this year.

We are forecasting 100° days across the weekend in fact. This is the first really hot weather of the season with the heat index topping out over 105°F both days. Please take heat precautions!

You should, at a minimum, drink 16oz of water EVERY HOUR to stay hydrated in heat like this. Make sure to wear sun block, or better yet, wear sun-screen clothing to keep direct sun off your skin. Wear a hat and sunglasses and take frequent breaks in the A/C if possible. Find a pool or lake to keep yourself cool.

It is also an OZONE ACTION DAY, tailpipe emissions combine with sunlight to produce ozone in the lowest layers of the atmosphere. Please stay inside if you suffer from any kind of lung ailment.

This is will be the hottest weekend of the year so far with near record highs:

If you are traveling this weekend, almost all of Oklahoma and Texas are under heat advisories:

It started getting warm here this Spring. As we look into the climate record for the North Texas area, since April 1, this has been the third warmest run of weather in our 123 year history. All indications are a continuation of this heat until at least the Summer Solstice (June 21st, the longest day of the year):

Please be careful out there, we are not used to this kind of summer heat yet.